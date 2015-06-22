LONDON, June 22 Tesco has slipped to
being the worst-rated of Britain's "big four" supermarkets at
complying with an industry code of conduct designed to protect
suppliers, according to a survey commissioned by the grocery
watchdog.
Britain's Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) said a YouGov
survey of 1,145 suppliers found that 4 percent of Tesco's
suppliers felt the market leader never complied with the code,
though that was an improvement on its 6 percent rating a year
ago.
The study points to the challenge facing Tesco Chief
Executive Dave Lewis, who is changing the firm's relationship
with its suppliers in the wake of last year's 263 million pounds
($416 million) accounting scandal, which related to the booking
of supplier payments.
In February the GCA opened a formal investigation into
Tesco's relations with its suppliers, adding to inquiries by
Britain's Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Reporting
Council.
The survey found Tesco had replaced No. 4 player Morrisons
as Britain's worst big-four performer after the latter
improved from 8 percent a year ago to 2 percent for 2015.
No. 2 and No. 3 grocers Asda and Sainsbury's
both recorded 1 percent levels.
Overall, smaller rival Iceland was rated the worst performer
in the market, with 5 percent.
Some 30 percent of Tesco's suppliers said the firm rarely
complied with the code, an improvement on 35 percent in 2014.
A spokeswoman for Tesco said the firm had undertaken a lot
of work to improve its dealings with its over 3,000 UK
suppliers. "The survey is just a snap shot. The survey does
however show that suppliers have seen higher levels of
improvement in our practice in the last year, compared with
other retailers," she said.
Tesco is due to publish a first-quarter trading statement on
Friday. Analysts are forecasting that a tentative recovery in
its key home market has stalled.
($1 = 0.6316 pounds)
