LONDON, Sept 23 Tesco, the world's No.
3 retailer, has entered the intensely competitive tablet market
with a low-priced own-brand product that it hopes will boost
online shopping and drive sales of digital entertainment
content.
The British firm said on Monday its "Hudl" device, which has
a seven inch screen and runs Google's Android operating
system, would be priced at 119 pounds ($190), taking on a market
dominated by Apple, Samsung and Amazon
.
Tesco is attempting to revive its fortunes in its home
market after losing share to rivals but has suffered a series of
setbacks this year, including the discovery across Europe of
horsemeat in products labelled as beef.
In June the firm posted a drop in quarterly underlying sales
in Britain, resuming a trend seen for most of the past three
years and raising doubts about its 1 billion pounds ($1.60
billion) turnaround plan.