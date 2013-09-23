By James Davey
LONDON, Sept 23 Tesco, the world's
third-biggest retailer, has entered Britain's intensely
competitive tablet market with a low-priced own-brand product
that it hopes will boost online shopping and drive sales of its
digital entertainment content.
The British firm said on Monday its "Hudl" device, which has
a seven-inch screen, runs Google's Android operating
system and has 16 gigabytes of storage, would be priced at 119
pounds ($190), taking on a market dominated by Apple,
Samsung and Amazon.
Tesco is attempting to revive its fortunes in its home
market after losing share to rivals but has suffered a series of
setbacks to its reputation this year, including the discovery
across Europe of horsemeat in products labelled as beef.
In June the firm posted a drop in quarterly underlying sales
in Britain, resuming a trend seen for most of the past three
years and raising doubts about its 1 billion pound turnaround
plan.
"It's a reflection of the way Tesco is changing and also a
reflection of the way the world around us is changing," Chief
Executive Phil Clarke told reporters at the Hudl launch.
Though a quarter of Britain's households own a tablet
computer, Clarke said Tesco had identified a gap in the market
because many shoppers were put off by the expense and by
intimidating technology.
"Tesco in the UK reaches 20 million customers a week, many
of whom have not previously considered buying a tablet ... So we
are uniquely positioned to open up the tablet market," he said.
The Hudl device has quick access to Tesco's online shopping
and banking sites, as well as its blinkbox movies and TV on
demand service, Clubcard TV, music streaming and e-book
services.
If Tesco customers utilise a scheme that doubles the value
of their Clubcard loyalty vouchers they can effectively buy the
Hudl for 60 pounds.
"DOING AN AMAZON"
Tesco's device will compete with Amazon's Kindle Fire, which
retails for 99 pounds, Google's Nexus 7, which costs 199 pounds
and Apple's iPad mini, which sells for 269 pounds.
"If you compare the specification that we've put together
with the specification of similarly priced products on the
market we'll beat them hands down," said chief information
officer Mike McNamara.
Gareth Beavis, phone and tablet editor at online technology
publication TechRadar, said Tesco was attempting to "do an
Amazon" by encouraging shoppers into buying something that has
its own services onboard.
It was a logical move for Tesco, he said, but for consumers
possibly less so.
"The Nexus 7 is a few tens of pounds more, but it is an
absolutely mind-blowing machine in comparison," he said.
Sebastian James, CEO of Dixons Retail, Europe's
second biggest electricals retailer, said earlier this month
that although there is a market in Britain for cheap and basic
tablets, consumers were often left disappointed by purchases.
"We get a lot back because people use them and they say 'no,
what I wanted was an iPad' and they are not," he told Reuters.
"There's a reason why an iPad is more expensive, it's just
better."
Tesco declined to say how many Hudls it expected to sell but
said its supply chain can be flexed to meet demand.
The device will initially launch in Britain only, though a
roll-out to the group's overseas markets in Europe and Asia
could be considered in the future.
Shares in Tesco were up 0.3 percent at 377.3 pence at 11.59
GMT, valuing the business at 30.4 billion pounds.