BANGKOK, March 19 Shares in Tesco Pcl's Thai unit's property fund, Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund, opened at 11 .40 baht o n their market debut on Monday, 9.6 per cent hig her tha n the offer price of 10.40 baht.

The world's third-largest retailer had raised around $600 million from the listing of the Thai real estate assets in the country's largest initial public offering since 2006. It said it would use the funds for expansion in the country.

The IPO price had been at the top end of the offer range.

($1 = 30.725 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)