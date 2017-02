BANGKOK, March 19 Tesco Thai unit :

* To spend 7 billion baht ($228 million) this year on store openings and distribution centres, Sompong Rungnirattisai, Tesco Lotus property director, told reporters

* Plans to open 5-6 hypermarkets per year in Thailand and 5 branches per year for smaller-format stores, he said, expecting the economy to improve this year

($1 = 30.725 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)