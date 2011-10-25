LONDON Oct 25 Tesco , the world's No.3 retailer, has closed more than 30 stores in Thailand as a result of the worst flooding the country has seen in 50 years, it said on Tuesday.

The British supermarket group said the affected stores were mostly smaller outlets and represented just over 3 percent of its selling space in the country.

Only three of the company's hypermarkets were closed, a spokesman added.

Tesco has 891 stores in Thailand, making it the group's second-largest international market behind South Korea.

The business was a bright spot in Tesco's first-half results, generating sales growth of 7.8 percent from stores open at least a year.

Thailand announced a five-day holiday on Tuesday to give people the chance to escape flooding closing in on Bangkok. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Will Waterman)