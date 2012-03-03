HONG KONG, March 3 Tesco Plc, the world's No.3 retailer, has priced the initial public offering (IPO) of its Thailand property fund at 10.4 baht per unit, the top of an indicative range, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Saturday.

The IPO is set to raise 18.4 billion baht ($603 million), putting it on course to be Thailand's biggest offering in about six years and Asia's second largest so far 2012. The fund was priced to yield 6.5 percent a year, the sources said.

Tesco bundled some of its Thai hypermarkets into the property fund and sold the units to investors with a view to free up cash. The Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund, as it is formally called, had offered 1.77 billion units in a range of 9.65-10.40 baht per unit.

The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the IPO details. ($1 = 30.515 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; editing by Denny Thomas and Keiron Henderson)