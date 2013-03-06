BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 6 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Wednesday launched Clubcard TV, an online video service that targets holders of its loyalty card with advertising as they watch free movies and TV shows.
The service, free to the grocer's 16 million Clubcard holders, is consistent with Tesco's strategy to personalise its promotional and marketing activity, which the company said helped it to post its highest sales growth in three years over Christmas.
A TV service linked to the shopping loyalty card scheme would also be highly appealing to advertisers, who have been looking for ways to target different types of viewers more accurately than is possible through the more scatter-gun approach of traditional TV advertising.
"By using Clubcard, we can look at what customers buy from us, what things they like, and then make an effort to target adverts that are more relevant to them," said Scott Deutrom, Clubcard TV's managing director.
The popularity of on-demand TV services has grown hugely in recent years, helped by increasing broadband speeds across the country and driven by consumers who do not wish to pay for a full pay-TV package from the likes of BSkyB and Virgin Media.
Advertisers that have signed up for the Tesco launch include Kellogg, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate and Danone, while content groups such as Warner Bros , Daro Media and All3media are also on board.
It is the latest initiative in Tesco's turnaround plan for its home market after a profit warning in January 2012 prompted a strategic rethink.
Clubcard TV's content of films, documentaries, dramas and comedies will be aimed at families and children.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1