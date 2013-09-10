LONDON, Sept 10 Tesco is set to dispose
of its loss-making U.S. operation to billionaire Ron Burkle's
Yucaipa investment company, marking the end of its failed
attempt to crack the American market, a source close to the deal
told Reuters.
The world's third largest retailer said it would exit its
loss-making Fresh & Easy business in April, booking
restructuring and other one-off costs of 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion).
Earlier on Tuesday the Financial Times, citing people
familiar with the matter, said it was thought that Yucaipa would
acquire the majority of nearly 200 Fresh & Easy stores, as well
as its food production and distribution centre.
The FT said an announcement was expected imminently.