MUMBAI Dec 12 World No.3 retailer Tesco
Plc has put off its plans to set up wholesale stores in
India for now, the Business Standard newspaper reported on
Monday.
Earlier this month, India suspended plans to open its $450
billion supermarket sector to foreign firms, backtracking from
one of the government's boldest reforms in years in the face of
a huge political backlash.
Tesco currently has a franchise agreement with Tata's retail
firm Trent under which the Indian firm's hypermarket
chain Star Bazaar uses the British company's supply chains and
infrastructure.
The British retailer is currently focussing on setting up
warehouses and back-end infrastructure for the Star Bazaar
stores and is not planning to set up cash-and-carry stores, the
report said citing sources.
Tesco had earlier this year said it did not plan to enter
the southern Indian state of Karnataka with wholesale operations
after the state government refused to grant a licence to it due
to pressure from local traders.
The company had planned to invest 5 billion rupees ($96
million) to set up wholesale stores in India, the report added.
Other retailers such as Germany's Metro, U.S.
based Walmart and France's Carrefour have been
progressing ahead with their wholesale operations in the
country.
Reuters could not immediately reach Tesco for a comment.
($1= 52.03 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)