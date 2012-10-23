LONDON Oct 23 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has moved one of the senior executives tasked with delivering the firm's 1 billion-pound ($1.60 billion) turnaround plan in its home market.

Tesco said on Tuesday UK fresh food commercial director Andrew Yaxley would leave the post he has held for over two years to prepare for a new management role.

Yaxley's duties will be taken over by John Scouler, who is already the UK commercial director responsible for grocery, household goods, beers, wines, spirits, tobacco and petrol.

Improving the range and quality of Tesco's food offer is a key part of its strategy to attract more British shoppers and stem a decline in its British market share.

"At Tesco we place great emphasis on developing our colleagues to ensure we have the best possible pipeline of general management talent for the future," said a Tesco spokesman.

"Andrew's development programme is just one example of this and it happens at every level of the business."

However, some analysts expressed surprise at the timing of the change, given Tesco's problems in the UK.

Tesco issued its first profit warning in 20 years in January and in March group Chief Executive Philip Clarke took direct control of the UK business after jettisoning the UK boss Richard Brasher.

Earlier this month the firm said it had halted an 18-month slide in UK sales, though it also posted a 10 percent fall in first-half profit.

Shares in Tesco, down 21 percent over the last year, were down 0.1 percent at 314.7 pence at 12.51 GMT, valuing the business at 25.7 billion pounds ($41.2 billion).