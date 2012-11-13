ISTANBUL Nov 13 Tesco Kipa, the Turkish unit of the world's No.3 retailer Tesco, will look at other acquisition opportunities if talks to buy a stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida fail, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Turkey is one of our priority markets. It has a good economy, a growing economy, young population," Tesco Kipa Chief Executive Jeff Adams told Reuters following a news conference. "If it makes economic sense, we will be interested in acquisitions."

Tesco said last week that it had started preliminary talks to buy a majority stake in Uyum, which at the end of September had 55 stores in the Marmara region of Turkey, the vast majority in Istanbul.

Adams said Tesco Kipa plans to open 30 more stores in this financial year, which runs to end-February, bringing the total number of stores opened this year to 70.