Nov 28 Tesco Plc ( TSCO.L ) on Monday sold $1 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclay's Capital, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TESCO PLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.00 PCT MATURITY 12/5/2014 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.896 FIRST PAY 6/5/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.036 SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 165 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.70 PCT MATURITY 1/5/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.890 FIRST PAY 7/5/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.723 SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS