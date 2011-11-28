Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Nov 28 Tesco Plc (TSCO.L) on Monday sold $1
billion of notes in the 144a private placement market in two
parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclay's Capital, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TESCO PLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.00 PCT MATURITY 12/5/2014 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.896 FIRST PAY 6/5/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.036 SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 165 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.70 PCT MATURITY 1/5/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.890 FIRST PAY 7/5/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.723 SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.