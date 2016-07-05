July 5 Tesla Motors Inc began investigating a fatal crash in a Tesla Model S in Florida soon after the May 7 incident and informed federal safety regulators on May 16. The following is a timeline of related events from disclosures by the company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: May 4: Tesla announces Q1 results; Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk says Tesla will accelerate Model 3 launch and hike total production by 10 times to 500,000 in 2018. May 7: Joshua Brown killed in Tesla Model S crash in Florida while the car was in partial self-driving Autopilot mode; death is not made public for nearly eight weeks. May 16: Tesla informs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of fatal crash. May 18: Goldman Sachs upgrades Tesla stock to Buy in the morning. May 18-19: Tesla registers stock sale; Tesla announces and sells about $1.46 billion in stock. June 9: Tesla cuts base price of Model S by $10,000; NHTSA discloses it is investigating consumer complaints of suspension failures on Model S. June 22: Tesla makes all-stock offer worth up to $2.8 billion to acquire rooftop solar installer SolarCity Corp . June 29: NHTSA informs Tesla that it is launching a preliminary investigation of the May 7 fatal crash. June 30: NHTSA publicly discloses the Tesla crash investigation. July 3: Tesla reports Q2 sales and production missed targets; Model S sales down more than 20 percent from Q1. July 5: Musk tweets that fatal crash "wasn't material" to Tesla. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)