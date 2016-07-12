WASHINGTON, July 12 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent Tesla Motors Inc
a detailed list of questions regarding its Autopilot
feature and a May 7 fatal crash in Florida in which the system
was in use.
The nine-page letter dated July 8 was made public Tuesday
and requires the Palo Alto, Calif., automaker to file responses
in the coming weeks. The letter is a standard part of a formal
defect investigation by the auto safety agency. Some answers are
due by July 29 and others by Aug. 26, NHTSA said.
