WASHINGTON, July 12 The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent Tesla Motors Inc a detailed list of questions regarding its Autopilot feature and a May 7 fatal crash in Florida in which the system was in use.

The nine-page letter dated July 8 was made public Tuesday and requires the Palo Alto, Calif., automaker to file responses in the coming weeks. The letter is a standard part of a formal defect investigation by the auto safety agency. Some answers are due by July 29 and others by Aug. 26, NHTSA said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)