BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. magazine Consumer Reports on Thursday urged Tesla Motors Inc to disable its automatic steering function in its Autopilot driving-assist system that's under investigation by U.S. officials.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a May 7 fatal crash in Florida of a Model S driver who was using Autopilot. Consumer Reports wants Tesla to disable the current system and require drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and to stop referring to the current system as Autopilot. (Reporting by David Shepardson)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.