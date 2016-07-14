(Recasts with Senate panel requesting briefing)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, July 14 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate committee that oversees auto safety issues wrote Tesla
Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday,
asking the automaker to brief the committee on a fatal May 7
crash involving its Autopilot software.
Senator John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who heads the
U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation,
asked the automaker to brief the committee by July 29 on the
accident and Tesla's response to it, according to the letter
seen by Reuters.
The request from Thune, signaling increased scrutiny on the
Silicon Valley heavyweight, came as Consumer Reports magazine
urged Tesla to disable the automatic steering function on its
electric vehicles due to the crash, which U.S. safety regulators
are investigating.
The magazine, which has 8 million subscribers and influences
buyer decisions with its annual vehicle ratings, also asked
Tesla to change the name of its Autopilot driving-assist system
to fully test safety systems before public deployment.
Thune wrote that he was interested in hearing about Tesla's
efforts to ensure its technology is "deployed safely." He added
that "manufacturers must educate consumers not only about their
benefits but also their limitations."
A Tesla spokeswoman said she had not seen the letter and did
not have an immediate comment.
Separately, Musk said in a tweet that a recent crash in
Pennsylvania, in which the driver said he was in Autopilot mode
when he crashed, was not due to the software.
"Onboard vehicle logs show Autopilot was turned off in
Pennsylvania crash. Moreover, crash would not have occurred if
it was on," Musk wrote.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) said last week that it was reviewing the Pennsylvania
crash. The Pennsylvania State Police said on Tuesday that the
Tesla driver, Albert Scaglione of Farmington Hills, Michigan,
had been charged with careless driving.
Consumer Reports said the Autopilot name promotes "a
potentially dangerous assumption" that the vehicle is capable of
driving on its own.
But California-based Tesla defended the product and its
name, saying Autopilot functions like the systems that airplane
pilots use when conditions are clear. "The driver is still
responsible for, and ultimately in control of, the car," the
company said.
NHTSA is investigating the May 7 crash and death in Florida
of a Model S driver who was using Autopilot.
Consumer Reports said it wants Tesla to require drivers to
keep their hands on the wheel as part of an updated
driver-assist system.
"By marketing their feature as 'Autopilot,' Tesla gives
consumers a false sense of security," said Laura MacCleery, vice
president of consumer policy and mobilization for Consumer
Reports.
"We're deeply concerned that consumers are being sold a pile
of promises about unproven technology. 'Autopilot' can't
actually drive the car, yet it allows consumers to have their
hands off the steering wheel for minutes at a time."
Tesla said that while it appreciated well-meaning advice,
the company would make its decisions "on the basis of real-world
data, not speculation by media."
Tesla shares were little changed on Thursday, trading at
$222.90.
Tesla, in a June blog post about the Florida crash,
described Autopilot as being in a "public beta phase" and said
customers have to opt in before activation.
Earlier this week, NHTSA said it wants records of how many
times the system told drivers to put their hands on the wheel.
Tesla said on Tuesday its autosteer software, the steering
function in Autopilot, was enabled during a Sunday crash
involving a Model X in Montana. Tesla said data suggested "the
driver's hands were not on the steering wheel."
