(Updates throughout with detail, quotes, adds bylines)
By Alexandria Sage and David Shepardson
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Tesla Motors
Co Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday the
automaker was updating its semi-autonomous driving system
Autopilot with new limits on hands-off driving that likely would
have prevented a fatality in May.
Musk said the update, which will be available within a week
or two through an "over-the-air" software update, would rely
foremost on radar to give Tesla's electric luxury cars a better
sense of what is around them and when to brake.
New restrictions of Autopilot 8.0 are a nod to widespread
concerns that autopilot lulled users into a false sense of
security through its "hands-off" driving. The updated system now
will temporarily prevent drivers from using the system if they
fail to respond to audible warnings to take back control of the
car.
"We're making much more effective use of radar," Musk told
journalists on a call. "It will be a dramatic improvement in the
safety of the system done entirely through software."
Tesla's Autopilot, introduced in October, has been the focus
of intense scrutiny since it was revealed in July that a Tesla
Model S driver, Joshua Brown, was killed while using the
technology in a May 7 collision with a truck in Florida.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
has been investigating Tesla's Autopilot system since June
because of the fatal accident. The agency said it had been
briefed on the changes by Tesla.
"NHTSA will review those changes," spokesman Bryan Thomas
said of the new version of Autopilot. He declined to offer an
update on the Tesla investigation.
Musk said it was "very likely" the improved Autopilot would
have prevented the death of Brown, whose car sped into the
trailer of a truck crossing a highway, but he cautioned that the
update "doesn't mean perfect safety."
"Perfect safety is really an impossible goal," Musk said.
"It's about improving the probability of safety. There won't
ever be zero fatalities, there won't ever be zero injuries."
One of the main challenges of using cameras and radars for a
braking system is how to prevent so-called false positives, in
which a car might think an overhead highway sign, for example,
was an obstacle to be avoided.
Using radar and fleet learning, rather than relying
primarily on cameras, would solve that problem, Musk said.
"Anything metallic or dense, the radar system we're
confident will be able to detect that and initiate a braking
event," he said.
Silicon Valley-based Tesla is known for its innovation in
luxury electric vehicles but some critics have said it was hasty
in rolling out Autopilot.
Tesla stood by Autopilot after the fatality, saying it was
not a "hands-free" system intended to replace the driver. Still,
the fatality underscored concerns about the safety of systems
that take partial control of steering and braking from drivers.
The revised system will sound warnings if drivers take their
hands off the wheel for more than a minute at speeds above 45
miles per hour (72 kph) when there is no vehicle ahead.
The warning will sound after the driver's hands are off the
wheel for more than three minutes when the Tesla is following
another car at speeds above 45 mph. The dashboard also will
flash a pulsing light.
If the driver ignores three audible warnings in an hour, the
system will temporarily shut off until it is parked, Musk said.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage and David Shepardson; Editing by
Bill Trott)