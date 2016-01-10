DETROIT Jan 10 Tesla Motors said on
Sunday it was updating the Autopilot driving systems in Model S
sedans to put new limits on its hands-free operation, which has
been both praised for its innovation while criticized for having
been launched too early.
The function will now be restricted on residential roads or
roads without a center divider, Tesla said, meaning that the car
cannot drive faster than a maximum of the speed limit plus five
miles per hour.
When Autopilot launched in October, Chief Executive Elon
Musk cautioned that the hotly anticipated function was in beta
mode, or a test phase of development, with full "hands-off"
driving not recommended.
Still, a host of subsequent videos posted by Tesla drivers
on YouTube showed near-misses on the road with Autopilot,
prompting Musk to say he would curb the function to minimize the
possibility of people doing "crazy things."
Tesla, the U.S. pioneer in luxury electric cars charged by
batteries, was one of the first companies to offer a steering
system that could be operated hands-free, one of the first steps
to full self-driving that industry experts believe may be
available by 2020.
The car is able to keep to its lane using cameras, radars,
GPS and mapping functions, but glitches can sometimes occur when
roads are not clearly marked.
The company's expertise in software has allowed it to add
the hands-free functionality through a software update, but
critics have suggested the company should have delayed the
Autopilot launch until it was perfect.
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week, the
head of GM's global product development, Mark Reuss, said
his company would "never" use over-the-air upgrades in
safety-critical systems like steering and braking.
Besides curtailing functionality on residential roads,
improvements have been made to help the car better stay in lanes
even with faded lane markings, and when passing exits.
In cruise control mode, the car will now anticipate highway
exits by slowing down if you have activated your turn signal,
Tesla said.
Tesla also said a Model S driver could now park their car
from outside the vehicle in tight spots such as narrow garages.
The car can also park itself in perpendicular spots to the curb.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Keith Weir)