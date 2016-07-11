BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
July 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Tesla Motors Inc for a possible securities law breach after the electric car maker failed to disclose a fatal crash in May, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The SEC is scrutinizing whether Tesla should have disclosed the accident as a "material" event, or a development a reasonable investor would consider important, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/29Icppr)
"Tesla has not received any communication from the SEC regarding this issue. Our blog post last week provided the relevant information about this issue," a Tesla spokeswoman said in an email.
The fatal accident killed 40-year-old Joshua Brown, who was driving a Tesla Model S car in autopilot mode. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei