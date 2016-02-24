Feb 24 Tesla Motors Inc said it would tow its customers' cars for up to 500 miles to its nearest service center in North America for free.

The company's service policy previously covered towing costs for up to 50 miles for cars under warranty.

Tesla said earlier in February that it planned to deliver 80,000-90,000 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs in 2016.

The company's delivery forecast is 8 percent more than market estimates, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)