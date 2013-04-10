By Corrie MacLaggan
| AUSTIN, Texas, April 10
Tesla Motors Inc
Chief Executive Elon Musk is pushing to change Texas
law to allow his electric car company to sell directly to
consumers, and he took his fight to the state Capitol on
Wednesday.
Texas law prevents Tesla from selling its cars directly to
the public - as it does in other states - because it does not
have a relationship with a franchised dealer. In Texas, new
vehicles are generally required to be sold through dealers.
"Nothing could be further from what Texas is all about,"
Musk told reporters at a Capitol press conference on Wednesday,
citing examples of Texans such as Michael Dell who have
succeeded in direct-to-consumer sales.
A proposal in the Texas legislature would allow U.S.-based
manufacturers of electric or battery-powered vehicles to sell
directly to consumers in the state.
The Texas Automobile Dealers Association opposes the
legislation, which is pending before committees in the House and
Senate.
"We don't see any business reason or law reason that this
product should receive a special exception from the law that
applies to everyone else," said Rob Braziel, CEO of legislative
affairs of the Texas Automobile Dealers Association.
Braziel said the association is worried that any
manufacturer of electric vehicles could use the new law to
compete directly with their own dealers.
Musk said he's been warned that the legislation is unlikely
to succeed but that he wants to give the effort his best shot.
He said he discussed the proposal about a month ago with
Texas Governor Rick Perry and that the governor agreed to
support the measure if it lands on his desk. However, the
governor's office did not confirm that.
"Unfortunately, I'm not privy to the personal conversations
the governor has, so I can't confirm that for you," Perry
spokesman Josh Havens said in an email. "The legislature will
debate a number of bills this session and the governor will
thoroughly review any that make it through the process and
arrive on his desk."
Meanwhile, Tesla is allowed to show cars at educational
galleries in Texas, but staffers there are not allowed to
discuss prices or offer test drives, Musk said.
"Is Texas a free enterprise state or not?" Musk asked. "In
this particular area, it is the worst in the country."
Musk reiterated on Wednesday that Tesla will report its
first quarterly profit when it announces first-quarter results
and that the company had exceeded it sales target for that
period.
The automaker went public in 2010 and has narrowed its
losses as production of the Model S sedan ramped up late last
year. Earlier this month, Tesla said it was partnering with
Wells Fargo & Co and U.S. Bank on a financing
product that it says will make its electric cars accessible to
more people.