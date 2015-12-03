(Adds Codelco comment)
SANTIAGO Dec 3 U.S. electric vehicle maker
Tesla Motors Inc has met with government authorities in
Chile to discuss a lithium venture with state copper miner
Codelco, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
Lithium is a key ingredient of the electric car batteries
used in Tesla's autos. The world's largest known deposits of the
chemical straddle huge salt flats in Chile, Bolivia and
Argentina.
"Top executives from the company visited Chile to meet with
government authorities and suggest an agreement with Codelco,"
financial newspaper Pulso reported, without citing sources.
Codelco said in response that no agreement had been reached.
"A formal process for exploring for lithium has not started,
nor has the board even taken a decision on that," the company
said.
Codelco, the world No. 1 producer of copper, also
has small operations in deposit offshoots like silver but no
current interests in lithium. It has said previously that it
would consider entering the lithium industry if there were a
good business opportunity.
With copper prices at six-year lows, the prospect of
diversification may look attractive. However, Codelco executives
have also been skeptical, given the lithium industry's
relatively small size.
Other companies, such as Chile-based Li3 Energy Inc
, have also been reported as interested in looking for
lithium partners in the South American country.
Shares of Chile's SQM , one of the
world's biggest producers of lithium, rose in February 2014 when
Tesla announced plans to build a large battery plant in the
United States.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Fabian Cambero; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)