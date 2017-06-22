BRIEF-Tesla enters sixth amendment to its ABL credit agreement - SEC filing
* On June 19, co, unit entered into the sixth amendment to the ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015 - SEC filing
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.
Tesla said it expects to "more clearly define" its China production plans by year end. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
