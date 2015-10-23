* Local production could slash retail prices by a third -
Musk
* Already in talks with officials on local partnership
(Adds new Tesla, Musk comments)
By Jake Spring
SHANGHAI, Oct 23 Tesla Motors Inc could
begin producing cars in China in two years, Chief Executive Elon
Musk said, adding that local production had the potential to
slash the sales prices of its models in the world's largest auto
market by a third.
Tesla's negotiations with officials on Chinese production
have been quite encouraging and it is likely the company will
cooperate with a local partner, Musk said, according to Chinese
language transcripts of remarks made Thursday and Friday that
were provided by the company.
Foreign automakers are generally required to establish a
joint venture with a Chinese company to produce cars
domestically.
The California-based automaker has struggled with weak sales
in China, leading to job cuts this year. Domestic media has put
the headcount reduction at 30 percent of its 600
staff.
The company, which does not regularly release China sales
data, said in a release on Friday that it had sold 3,025 Model S
cars in the country from January to September.
Musk also said Tesla is already working with Chinese
Internet company Baidu Inc on GPS navigation and
automated driving.
He added that Tesla's giant $5 billion battery plant in
Nevada, known as the "gigafactory" would produce its first batch
of batteries next year, estimating that the plant would reach
full capacity in two to three years.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)