BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
July 25 Tesla Motors widened its net loss in the second quarter to $105.6 million, compared with a net loss of $58.9 million a year ago, as the California-based electric-car maker wound down sales of its Roadster and began ramping up deliveries of the Model S sedan.
Revenue of $26.7 million was down 54 percent. (Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.