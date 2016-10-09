Oct 9 Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive
Elon Musk on Sunday announced a product unveiling on Oct. 17 and
said the company would not need to raise equity or corporate
debt in the fourth quarter for its planned acquisition of
SolarCity Corp.
Asked on Twitter whether the company would raise funds in
first quarter of 2017, he tweeted, "Probably not then either."
In August, the company said it planned to raise additional
funds by the end of the year to help fund development and
production of its new Model 3 sedan and support its SolarCity
deal.
In another Twitter message, Musk wrote "Tesla product
unveiling on the 17th (unexpected by most), followed by
Tesla/SolarCity on the 28th." (bit.ly/2dXumUm)
