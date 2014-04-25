UPDATE 2-Australia hauls in gas majors to boost local supply, cap prices
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)
DETROIT, April 25 Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk was paid about $70,000 in 2013 in salary and stock options, only a fragment of what he stands to eventually receive in company stock, Tesla said in a filing on Thursday with U.S. securities regulators.
Musk's total cash compensation in 2013 officially was $33,280, which is aligned with the minimum wage in California, but he only takes $1 per year in pay.
The co-founder of the electric carmaker in 2012 was granted the option to buy 5.27 million Tesla shares at $31.17 over a 10-year period if he meets a series of performance goals.
Tesla shares on Friday were trading down 4 percent at $199.50.
Musk, 42, has been the CEO since October 2008 and chairman since April 2004.
Tesla's annual meeting will be held on June 3 in Mountain View, California. At that meeting, a non-binding vote will be held on executive compensation.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Employees of Monsanto Co ghostwrote scientific reports that U.S. regulators relied on to determine that a chemical in its Roundup weed killer does not cause cancer, farmers and others suing the company claimed in court filings. The documents, which were made public on Tuesday, are part of a mass litigation in federal court in San Francisco claiming Monsanto failed to warn that exposure to Roundup could cause non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer.