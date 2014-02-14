SAN FRANCISCO Feb 14 Electric car maker Tesla
Motors Inc said it has not yet determined how a Model S
sedan parked in its owner's garage in Toronto caught fire
earlier this month.
The fire comes a month after Tesla revamped the software and
the wall adapters used to charge the batteries in its cars,
following a November garage fire involving a Model S in Irvine,
California. The Model S involved in the Toronto fire was not
being charged, according to a media report.
Tesla said it has "definitively determined" that the Toronto
fire did not originate in the battery, the charging system, the
adapter or the electrical receptacle, noting that these
components were untouched by the fire.
"In this particular case, we don't yet know the precise
cause," Tesla said in a statement.
The company would not provide further details about the
incident.
The Business Insider blog, which first reported the Toronto
fire on Thursday, said the Model S caught fire after the owner
came home from a drive. The four-month-old car was not plugged
into an electric socket, Business Insider said, citing an
anonymous source.
Model S cars, which sell for roughly $70,000 to $90,000, are
powered by lithium-ion batteries that are charged by plugging
the car into an electrical outlet.
Seven Tesla employees visited the Toronto owner of the
vehicle that caught fire, and the company offered to take care
of the damages caused by the fire, according to the Business
Insider report.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
it was aware of the fire in Canada.
"Since the incident occurred outside the territorial
boundaries of the United States, the agency will be in contact
with the manufacturer and others to gather the facts and take
whatever action is warranted by the circumstances," the NHTSA
said in a statement.
News of three road fires last fall in Model S sedans,
including two in the United States and one in Mexico, caused
Tesla's stock to drop sharply in October, although the stock's
price since then has risen to just above $200. The NHTSA is
investigating the two U.S. fires.
Tesla's stock was up 53 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $200.16 in
mid-afternoon trading on Friday.