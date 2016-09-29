FRANKFURT, Sept 29 A Tesla car whose driver said he was using the "Autopilot" driving assistance system crashed into a bus on a motorway in northern Germany on Wednesday, police in the German town of Ratzeburg said on Thursday.

"The car driver said he had used the car's Autopilot. It now has to be investigated why this did not work," police said in a statement, adding that the Tesla driver was slightly injured and none of the 29 bus passengers was hurt.

The police statement said the 50-year-old Tesla driver from Brandenburg drove into the back of the Danish tour bus as it was returning to the inside lane after overtaking.

The police were not immediately reachable by phone for further questions after hours on Thursday.

Tesla was not immediately reachable for comment on the accident.

Tesla's Autopilot, introduced last October, has been the focus of intense scrutiny since it was revealed in July that a Tesla Model S driver was killed while using the technology in a May 7 collision with a truck in Florida.

The Silicon Valley automaker said this month it was updating the semi-autonomous driving system with new limits on hands-off driving and other improvements.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt and Alexandria Sage in San Francisco, editing by Emma Thomasson)