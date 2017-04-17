SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Emergency workers were
investigating a hazardous material spill at Tesla Inc's
Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada on Monday, but
there were no significant injuries and no threat to the public,
authorities said.
"There was no threat to the public, no plumes or anything,"
said Joe Curtis, director of emergency management for Nevada's
Storey County, who said the fire department was on the scene
identifying the spilled hazardous material.
Curtis said the incident was isolated to a small area of the
sprawling building located outside of Sparks, Nevada, which is
ramping up production of batteries for the electric vehicle
maker. Tesla did not immediately return an email seeking
comment.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by David Gregorio)