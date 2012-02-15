* Tesla says it can reach profitability by 2013

* Describes 2012 as "year of two halves"

* Says 90 pct of 2012 revenue to come after Model S deliveries

DETROIT, Feb 15 Tesla Motors Inc predicted that its annual revenue could nearly triple this year after deliveries of its premium electric sedan, the Model S, begin in July.

The company also said it has enough liquidity to reach profitability by 2013, based on current plans.

In a release, the company described 2012 as "a year of two halves for Tesla." Ninety percent of the company's revenue this year will come after Model S deliveries begin.

The company expects its annual revenue will be between $550 million to $600 million this year based on expectations that Tesla will deliver 5,000 Model S sedans. In 2011, its annual revenue was $204 million.

The carmaker, which is led by Chief Executive Elon Musk, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $81.5 million or 78 cents per share. A year earlier, Tesla reported a loss of about $51 million, or 54 cents per share.

As of the end of December there have been 8,000 Model S reservations. (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)