* First Model S sedan delivery by July 2012
* CEO sees 230-mile range car as first offered at volume
* Model X sports utility on schedule, first sales late '13
(Recasts adding background, adds comments from conference
call, letter to shareholders, updates share price)
Nov 2 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
(TSLA.O) has yet to show a profit but its shares rose late on
Wednesday after it reported a narrower third-quarter loss than
analysts had expected.
Also, Tesla said it expects to meet margin targets for the
Model S, the vehicle it is betting its future on, and that it
will deliver the sedan to customers by next July.
Tesla posted a third-quarter net loss of 55 cents per
share, better than the 59-cents-per-share loss expected, on
average, by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and the
shares rose 5.4 percent after the earnings report.
Tesla Chief Executive and co-founder Elon Musk reminded
shareholders in a letter issued with its quarterly earnings
report that the company has said it would not make a profit
until its new Model S sedan reached volume sales in 2013.
Palo Alto, California-based Tesla reported quarterly
revenue of $57.7 million, outpacing analysts' expectations of
$47.3 million. Tesla also raised its full-year 2011 revenue
forecast to between $195 million and $200 million, up from the
previous outlook of $180 million to $190 million.
"We continue to have confidence in our long-term target
gross margin of 25 percent for Model S upon realizing" annual
sales of 20,000 vehicles, Tesla said in its shareholders
letter.
Tesla has delivered more than 2,000 of its electric sports
car Roadster, most priced between $109,000 and $140,000.
The company made a public relations splash and no money
with the Roadster, but expects to have wider appeal with its
lower-priced Model S sedan and its Model X sports-utility
vehicle, which it says will reach customers in late 2013.
The Model S base model will be priced at about $57,000,
before a $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit, for a car that can
travel 160 miles (258 kilometers) on a full charge.
More popular, Musk said in an conference call with
analysts, will be the Model S version that will be able to
travel 230 miles (370 km) on a full charge. That version will
cost $10,000 more. A version of the Model S to have a range of
300 miles (483 km) will cost another $10,000.
And that is before other optional features are added.
In the first five months of Model S sales, only the two
higher-range versions will be offered, and most of them will be
the 230-mile range vehicle, Musk said.
RESERVATIONS RISING
Tesla said that by the end of the third quarter it had
reached 6,500 reservations for the Model S, which include a
deposit of at least $5,000.
Musk said on the conference call that the pace of
reservations was accelerating, which, he pointed out, has been
done without advertising.
Musk said there are no plans to advertise the Model S until
2013 at the earliest, and perhaps later, unless production
outstrips reservations before what is currently expected.
Morgan Stanley expects 2013 deliveries of the Model S of
about 15,000 vehicles.
The SUV Model X, like the Model S also to be built at the
company's production plant in Fremont, California, is on
schedule, the company said. It also said 10,000 to 15,000 Model
X vehicles will be produced in 2014 and will be priced
comparably to the Model S sedan.
Tesla at the end of the third quarter said it had $334
million in cash on its balance sheet, up from $331 million at
the end of the second quarter.
Tesla shares were up $1.54 to $30.25 after closing at
$28.71 on Nasdaq. In its June 2010 initial public offering,
Tesla shares sold for $17 each.
