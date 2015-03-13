DETROIT, March 13 Electric carmaker Tesla Motors
has reassigned its global sales chief and is looking to hire
executives to run sales operations in Asia, North America and
Europe, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Jerome Guillen, vice president of global sales and service,
will return to a customer-satisfaction role, according to
Bloomberg.
Tesla officials were not immediately available to comment,
but the company told Bloomberg that Guillen was not demoted and
remains part of the senior executive team reporting to Chief
Executive Officer Elon Musk. The company also told Bloomberg it
was interviewing candidates for the three regional sales
positions.
"Once they are on board, Jerome's focus will be on
post-sales activity from delivery to long-term customer care,
where he has done an incredible job," Tesla said in a statement
to Bloomberg. "He has taken Tesla to the highest service
satisfaction of any company in the auto industry by far."
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)