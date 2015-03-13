(Adds details, cites Tesla as source)
DETROIT, March 13 Electric car maker Tesla
Motors Inc is reorganizing its regional sales teams
after missing sales targets in 2014 and will reassign its global
sales chief once it appoints new executives to run local
operations, the company said on Friday.
In a statement, Tesla said it will appoint three regional
sales vice presidents for North America, Europe and Asia
Pacific.
"We are interviewing candidates for those roles and expect
to bring them on board later this year," the company said in a
statement.
Tesla has ambitious growth plans, aiming to boost global
sales this year by nearly 75 percent to 55,000. But the company,
plagued by a slow start in China and production delays at its
California factory, delivered only 31,655 cars last year.
Two top China managers left the company in 2014, and Chief
Executive Officer Elon Musk had threatened to fire other
overseas executives for poor performance, sources told Reuters
in February.
Tesla stock was down 1.6 percent to 188 in mid-day trade.
The shares, off a 52-week peak of $291.42, are down more than 20
percent over the past 12 months.
Jerome Guillen, vice president of global sales and service,
will shift later this year to a post-sales role that focuses on
customer care, Tesla said in a statement on Friday.
Tesla said Guillen is not being demoted and remains part of
the senior executive team reporting to Musk.
Guillen "has done an incredible job," the company said in a
statement. "He has taken Tesla to the highest service
satisfaction of any company in the auto industry by far."
News of Guillen's job change was first reported on Friday by
Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn and Christian Plumb)