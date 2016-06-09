June 9 Tesla Motors Inc said on
Thursday it would offer two less-costly versions of its electric
Model S sedan, starting at $66,000 in the U.S. market.
The current Model S starts around $76,000 and is often
delivered to customers at a price of about $100,000.
Prices are before tax incentives are applied.
The new versions, the Model S 60 and the Model S 60D, will
have slightly less range and a smaller battery pack than the
Model S.
The S 60 and S60D battery pack provides 60 kilowatt-hours,
compared with the S's 75 KWh.
The newer models will have a range of more than 200 miles,
Tesla said in a statement.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)