By Nichola Groom
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 4 Tesla Motors Inc's
plan to generate new revenue by repackaging electric car
batteries as home and business power storage systems faces stiff
competition for both customers and the government subsidies that
are critical to the market's growth.
At the unveiling of its suite of storage battery systems on
Thursday, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said at a company
event near Los Angeles the new Tesla Energy was far ahead of its
competition in offering an integrated system for generating
solar power and storing it on-site.
"We're just not aware of who would even really be second,
honestly," Musk said.
Several analysts see a multi-billion dollar market in its
infancy as power companies, businesses and home owners, partly
reacting to government incentives, buy systems that stabilize
the grid. They provide backup for green energy systems which
otherwise could be threatened when clouds move over a solar
field or the wind died on a windmill farm.
And Musk himself is a powerful salesman backed by an
attractive "green" brand.
On the contrary, Tesla is far from the only company offering
such systems, and industry insiders say the cost of a Tesla
system, which starts at $3,000 for a home storage battery pack,
is in line with the rest of the market.
Established and deep-pocketed energy and technology players
like Samsung SDI Co Ltd, LG Chem Ltd and
Saft Groupe SA are just a few of the names marketing
products similar to Tesla's - small batteries to pair with solar
panels at homes and businesses and much larger ones to help
utilities shore up power grid reliability.
An array of small companies are also making waves in the
field. Stem, which pairs batteries with software systems for
businesses and is backed by Total and General Electric
Co, last year landed a major contract with California
utility Southern California Edison.
Tesla and solar installer SolarCity, where Musk is
also chairman, have been selling small quantities of storage
systems for years, and competition for the limited subsidies has
grown.
In 2011, Tesla and SolarCity were nearly alone in claiming
incentives for on-site storage systems in California, state data
shows. Now, however, companies like Coda Energy, which rose from
the ashes of a failed electric vehicle maker, and startups like
Stem and Green Charge Networks are picking up hefty shares of
projects, the data show.
Moreover, subsidies can stop. California's Self-Generation
Incentive Program, which provides $83 million a year to support
distributed generation technologies and has boosted the battery
storage business, is scheduled to expire at the end of 2019.
Power systems can still be pricey for home owners.
Musk said a single-home residential battery of 10kWh would
only cost $3,500, but installation and an inverter to turn the
battery's direct power into alternating current used in houses
could nearly double the cost of a system to the customer,
according to Lux Research, which tracks technology markets.
"When you factor those things in, actually that's very
consistent with those of us who are in the industry," said Paul
Detering, CEO of Coda Energy, which supplies battery systems to
businesses in California. Coda is owned by Fortress Investment
Group LLC.
Still, the market has great potential, in part because
governments are mandating that increasing amounts of energy come
from renewable sources such as solar and wind power generators.
Valued at just $200 million in 2012, the global energy storage
industry will grow to $19 billion by 2017, according to research
firm IHS CERA.
"The number of companies that have reached out to us over
the last six or seven months has escalated exponentially," said
Tim Healy, Chief Executive of energy management firm EnerNOC Inc
, which partnered with Tesla to supply batteries to its
commercial and industrial customers.
Tesla brings a well-known brand that stands for quality and
innovation, and Musk himself, whose charisma and entrepreneurial
bravado have helped quadruple Tesla's share price in two years.
"There have been other people saying those price points, but
a little bit more quietly. This is helping to reinforce that's
the place we're going," said John Zahurancik, president of power
company AES Corp's energy storage business.
