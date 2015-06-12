BRIEF-Stephen Brown notifies intention to resign as chief financial officer of STAAR Surgical
* Stephen Brown notified co of his intention to resign as vice president and chief financial officer
June 12 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said on Friday that along with its subsidiary, Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V., it had entered into a $500 million senior secured asset-based revolving credit agreement.
The agremeent was signed with a group of banks, including Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, the company said. (1.usa.gov/1L5WCgc)
In May, the company unveiled Tesla Energy - storage systems or batteries for homes, companies and utilities aimed at expanding its business beyond electric vehicles. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* RealPage Inc - on April 3, 2017, co entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement - sec filing
* AG Growth International - acquired Global Industries Inc for $100 million; co expects deal to be immediately accretive to profit per share and FFO