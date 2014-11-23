BRIEF-Spherix says entered into separation agreement and general release with Frank Reiner, interim CFO
* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer
FRANKFURT Nov 23 U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors is in talks with Germany's BMW over a possible alliance in batteries and light-weight components, Tesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk told German weekly Der Spiegel.
In an interview published on Sunday, Musk described BMW's production of carbon fibre reinforced car body parts as "interesting" and "relatively cost efficient."
BMW uses carbon fibres from its joint venture with materials supplier SGL to make reinforced passenger cell parts for its i3 electric hatchback and i8 plug-in hybrid sports car.
Officials at BMW were not immediately available to comment.
"We are talking about whether we can collaborate in battery technology or charging stations," Musk was quoted as saying in the interview.
There were no further details on the specific nature of the alliance, however BMW and Tesla executives already met in June to discuss the creation of charging stations usable for different types of electric cars.
Rival Daimler, owner of the Mercedes brand, said last month it would continue to collaborate with Tesla even after selling its remaining four percent stake in the U.S. company. Tesla has also worked with Toyota on electric SUVs.
Tesla's billionaire co-founder Musk also told Der Spiegel that he expects Tesla to have a battery production plant in Germany in five to six years. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Clelia Oziel)
* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer
NEW YORK, March 15 A former partner at a major law firm was convicted on Wednesday of insider trading charges for having tipped a Long Island, New York investment adviser about Pfizer Inc's plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.
* U.S. Bancorp raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent effective March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: