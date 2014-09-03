Sept 3 Tesla Motors Inc has decided to
build its "gigafactory" in Nevada, CNBC on Wednesday cited
sources as saying, picking from among several U.S. states for
the future site of an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion battery
plant to produce cheaper and more efficient battery packs.
The electric carmaker is still hammering out the specifics
of a contract but the deal is a "go," CNBC cited one source from
the Nevada governor's office as saying.
Tesla had previously announced a partnership with Japanese
electronics giant Panasonic Corp to open its envisioned
battery factory in the United States in 2017.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)