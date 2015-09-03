SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 A former Tesla Motors
engineer has been charged in federal court with felony
computer intrusion for accessing his manager's email account,
sharing employee evaluations with others and posting
confidential information on the Web.
Nima Kalbasi, a 28-year-old Canadian, then "tried to harm
Tesla's reputation and credibility by making false and
misleading comments," the FBI said in a statement on Thursday.
Kalbasi appeared in U.S. District Court in San Jose on
August 27, the FBI said. A lawyer for Kalbasi declined to
comment.
