INTERVIEW-India's JSW Steel lines up $1 bln war chest for acquisitions, mines
* To bid for iron ore, coking coal mines in govt auctions (Adds details on iron ore, coal mines)
April 29 U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors plans to make a big investment in charging infrastructure throughout Japan, the company's CEO Elon Musk told the Nikkei in an interview.
All the charging stations will be either directly or indirectly solar powered, Musk told the daily.
"We'll buy utility power that's coming from solar panels, or we'll have solar panels on the charge station itself. There will be no impact to the electrical grid in Japan," Musk said in the interview. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* To bid for iron ore, coking coal mines in govt auctions (Adds details on iron ore, coal mines)
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels, up 1.6 mln -EIA
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.