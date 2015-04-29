April 29 U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors plans to make a big investment in charging infrastructure throughout Japan, the company's CEO Elon Musk told the Nikkei in an interview.

All the charging stations will be either directly or indirectly solar powered, Musk told the daily.

"We'll buy utility power that's coming from solar panels, or we'll have solar panels on the charge station itself. There will be no impact to the electrical grid in Japan," Musk said in the interview. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)