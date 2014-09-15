Sept 15 Massachusetts' highest court on Monday
threw out a lawsuit seeking to block Tesla Motors Inc
from selling its luxury electric cars directly to consumers in
the state, enabling it to bypass traditional dealerships.
The state's Supreme Judicial Court unanimously concluded
that the Massachusetts State Automobile Dealers Association and
two dealers lacked standing to block direct Tesla sales under a
state law designed to protect franchise owners from abuses by
car manufacturers.
Justice Margot Botsford wrote that the law was aimed at
protecting dealers from unfair practices of manufacturers and
distributors "with which they are associated, generally in a
franchise relationship," rather than unaffiliated manufacturers.
The law "was intended and understood only to prohibit
manufacturer-owned dealerships when, unlike Tesla, the
manufacturer already had an affiliated dealer or dealers in
Massachusetts," she wrote.
"Contrary to the plaintiffs' assertion," she added, "the
type of competitive injury they describe between unaffiliated
entities is not within the statute's area of concern."
The trade group had accused Tesla of operating a showroom in
Natick, Massachusetts without a license and in violation of a
law prohibiting a manufacturer from owning a dealership.
Neither the trade group nor its lawyer immediately responded
to requests for comment.
"It's a great decision," Todd Maron, deputy general counsel
at Tesla, said in a telephone interview.
"The statute is very similar to statutes in other states,"
he said. "We have battles in New Jersey and other states with
similar constructs, and we hope and expect the same
interpretation would carry over to those venues."
In March, New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission effectively
revoked Tesla's license to operate two stores. {ID:nL2N0M81PU]
The General Assembly in June passed legislation that would, if
enacted into law, allow sales to resume.
Tesla also cannot conduct direct sales in Arizona, Maryland
and Texas, the company said.
Last week, Nevada let Tesla make direct car sales to
residents, as part of an arrangement to provide $1.3 billion of
tax breaks for the company to build a giant battery factory.
In an unusual blog posting in April, three top U.S. Federal
Trade Commission officials expressed opposition to laws banning
direct sales, saying they could harm consumers..
