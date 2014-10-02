(Corrects company name to Tesla Motors Inc from Tesla Motor Inc
in first paragraph)
Oct 2 Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive
Elon Musk sent out a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, saying it is
"about time to unveil the D and something else", with an
accompanying photo which mentioned a date, Oct. 9. (bit.ly/ZtvoeG)
It was unclear what the "D" or "something else" entails, but
the image suggested a new model the electric carmaker might
unveil on that day.
Musk did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment.
He has previously hinted that the third generation of
electric cars would involve both the long-expected "budget"
sedan and an SUV smaller than the Model X, consumer technology
publication Engadget reported. (engt.co/1sO0vhX)
Musk, who has more than 1 million followers on Twitter, sent
another tweet saying the wording of his original tweet was
unintentional, but added "Glad I didn't mention the other
letter!" (bit.ly/1xE2zKx)
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)