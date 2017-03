CARSON CITY, Nevada, Sept 4 Nevada state officials said on Thursday that the state has offered Tesla Motors tax incentives totaling more than $1 billion over 20 years to locate a battery plant in the state.

The incentives will come in the form of tax breaks and abatements, state officials said.

Tesla plans a $5 billion battery plant in Nevada for its cars assembled in Fremont, California.

