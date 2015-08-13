Aug 13 Electric-car maker Tesla Motors Inc said it plans to raise about $500 million through the sale of 2.1 million shares.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has indicated an interest in buying nearly 84,000 shares for about $20 million in the offering, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (bit.ly/1TuIQJa) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)