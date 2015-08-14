(Adds analyst comments, details and share move)
Aug 14 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
said it was looking to raise about $642.5 million
through a share sale, above the $500 million it announced on
Thursday.
The company said on Friday it would offer about 2.7 million
shares at $242 per share, a slight discount to Thursday's close
of $242.51. (bit.ly/1J447y5)
The company's shares were up 0.7 percent at $244.10 in
premarket trading.
Chief Executive Elon Musk will maintain his investment of
$20 million in the offering, Tesla said.
The automaker said on Thursday it would sell 2.1 million
shares.
"Tesla's (offering), combined with existing credit lines,
will provide the company with more than enough cash for
operational purposes into 2016," S&P Capital IQ analyst Efraim
Levy said late on Thursday.
The company has been burning through cash as it expands its
auto and energy storage businesses.
Tesla said on Thursday it would use proceeds from the sale
to help fund its upcoming Model 3 project and Nevada-based
battery gigafactory.
Tesla's Model 3 vehicle, which will compete with BMW's
3 Series sedans, is expected to go on sale in 2017.
Up to Thursday's close, Tesla's stock had fallen about 10
percent since Aug. 5, when the company reported second-quarter
results.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)