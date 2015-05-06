(Adds details on cash reserves, margin outlook, energy storage)
By Joseph White
May 6 Tesla Motors Inc Wednesday
reported a wider first-quarter net loss, but outperformed
expectations and stuck to key milestones for the year ahead
despite pressure on margins.
Shares of the Silicon Valley electric car maker rose about 2
percent after hours from their close of $230.43.
The company reaffirmed plans to start delivering its Model X
sport utility vehicle late in the third quarter. The Model X,
its second high-volume model, is critical to Tesla's goal of
delivering 55,000 vehicles this year.
The automaker said it still expects to achieve that
full-year sales goal, but warned that a "less rich product mix"
would push down average selling prices for the Model S sedan,
which now starts at $76,200.
Tesla said last month it had delivered 10,030 Model S sedans
in the first quarter, a 55 percent increase from the year
before. The company on Wednesday forecast deliveries of 10,000
to 11,000 vehicles in the second quarter.
Automotive gross margins for the just-ended quarter were 26
percent on an adjusted basis. The company forecast narrower
automotive gross margins of "just under" 25 percent for the
second quarter.
Tesla said it raised prices for cars sold in Europe by 5
percent to offset the currency exchange hit.
Tesla reported an adjusted net loss of 36 cents a share in
the latest quarter, excluding certain expenses, compared with a
profit of 14 cents a share on the same basis a year ago.
Analysts had been expecting a loss of 50 cents a share on that
adjusted basis. Tesla's net loss in the just-ended quarter was
$1.22 a share, compared with a 40 cents a share net loss a year
ago.
Tesla's cash reserves fell to $1.5 billion as of March 31
from $1.9 billion at the end of 2014. Company executives said in
February the pace of cash consumption would slow during this
year and cash flow would turn positive in the "latter half of
the year."
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk wrote in a letter to
shareholders on Wednesday that Tesla still plans $1.5 billion in
capital spending this year to expand production capacity, buy
production tooling for the Model X and complete its large
battery "gigafactory" and other facilities.
Tesla shares have been boosted since late March by
anticipation for a new line of energy storage battery systems
for homes and businesses that Musk unveiled last week.
He said the company will start producing energy storage
systems, marketed by a new subsidiary called Tesla Energy, in
the third quarter.
Home units will start at $3,000. Analysts say the market for
stationary energy storage batteries could grow into the billions
of dollars as more homeowners and businesses look to store
energy produced by solar or wind power systems, and take
advantage of subsidies for sources of power that do not emit
greenhouse gases.
Musk said the stationary battery storage systems could be
"materially profitable" sometime next year.
(Reporting by Joe White and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing
by Matthew Lewis)