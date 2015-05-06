* Cash flow should turn positive by late Q4 - CEO Musk
* Musk says demand for stationary storage "off the hook"
* 1st quarter revenue $939.9 mln vs year-ago $620.5 mln
* Shares rise 2 percent after hours
* Dollar squeezes Model S margins
(Adds details on cash reserves, energy storage outlook)
By Joseph White
May 6 Tesla Motors Inc reported a wider
first-quarter net loss on Wednesday, but outperformed
expectations and stuck to key milestones for the year ahead,
despite pressure on margins.
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said during a conference
call that demand for the company's new line of stationary energy
storage systems, unveiled last week, is "off the hook."
Over time, it was possible stationary storage could be a
bigger business for Tesla than selling cars, he added.
Tesla said in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday that
"total addressable market size for Tesla Energy products is
enormous and much easier to scale globally than vehicle sales."
Musk said last week that the stationary battery storage
systems could be "materially profitable" sometime next year.
The shares of the Silicon Valley electric car maker rose
about 2 percent after hours from their close of $230.43.
The challenges confronting Tesla's auto business were
illustrated by the company's continued cash burn and signs of
pressure on profit margins.
Tesla's cash reserves fell to $1.5 billion as of March 31
from $1.9 billion at the end of 2014. The company said it plans
a total of $1.5 billion in capital spending this year, much of
it to buy production tools for the Model X, complete its large
battery "gigafactory" in Nevada, and for other facilities.
Musk said Tesla's cash flow should turn positive later in
the year.
"It's extremely likely cash flow is really good" by the end
of the fourth quarter, he said.
Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja said Tesla is looking
at establishing asset backed lines of credit to "assure we have
a strong balance sheet."
Tesla reported an adjusted net loss of 36 cents a share in
the latest quarter, excluding certain expenses, compared with a
profit of 14 cents a share on the same basis a year ago.
Analysts had expected a loss of 50 cents a share on that
adjusted basis.
Tesla had a net loss in the first quarter of $154.2 million,
or $1.22 a share, on revenues of $939.9 million. A year ago,
Tesla reported a net loss of $49.8 million, on revenues of
$620.5 million.
However, the automaker warned that a "less rich product mix"
could push down average selling prices for the Model S sedan,
which now starts at $76,200.
Tesla delivered 10,045 Model S sedans in the first quarter,
a 55 percent increase from the year before. The company forecast
deliveries of 10,000 to 11,000 vehicles in the second quarter.
Tesla could face more competition in the future as
established automakers field new electric vehicles with longer
driving ranges. There is also the potential other well
capitalized Silicon Valley companies such as Apple Inc
or Google Inc will move into the market.
Asked about that, Musk said: "I certainly hope Apple gets
into the car business. That would be great."
Tesla said it will start delivering its Model X sport
utility vehicle late in the third quarter, still within the
window the company promised earlier this year. The Model X is
critical to Tesla's goal of delivering 55,000 vehicles this
year.
(Reporting by Joe White and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing
by Matthew Lewis and Andre Grenon)