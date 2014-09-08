BRIEF-SolidusGold provides transaction update
* SolidusGold Inc - Parties have mutually agreed to terminate proposed purchase agreement of Northumberland Project in Nevada from Newmont USA Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 8 Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday that he would not be surprised if there was a significant deal with Toyota Motor Corp in the next two to three years, though there were no definitive plans.
Tesla was supplying batteries for certain RAV4 electric vehicles but that programme was expected to end this year. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* SolidusGold Inc - Parties have mutually agreed to terminate proposed purchase agreement of Northumberland Project in Nevada from Newmont USA Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing
* Former morgan stanley coo jim rosenthal joining ondeck board of directors